Tejas Networks gains after arm bags order worth Rs 96 cr from NewSpace India

Tejas Networks rose 1.13% to Rs 1,220.70 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Saankhya Labs has received an order from NewSpace India for supplying two-way Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Terminals for various purposes.

The said order is worth Rs 96.42 crore.

Tejas Networks is a wireline and wireless telecom and data networking products company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance and future-ready products for building high-speed communication networks that carry voice, data and video traffic from fixed line, mobile and broadband networks.

Saankhya Labs will supply, install and commission two-way mobile satellite service (MSS) terminals (Xponders) for vessel communication and support system in marine fishing vessels for monitoring, control and surveillance (MCS).