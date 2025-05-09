Friday, May 09, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index spikes above 100 mark to around 1-month high; BoE rate cut supports

Dollar index spikes above 100 mark to around 1-month high; BoE rate cut supports

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The dollar index climbed well over 100 mark amid optimism surrounding US-UK trade deal and upbeat US data. US President Donald Trump reportedly announced a major trade deal with the United Kingdom, though key tariffs will remain at 10%. Meanwhile, US jobless claims fell to 228,000, beating market expectations and suggesting labor market strength. Hawkish stance by US Fed in its recent policy meet and BoE interest rate cut by 25 bps is further boosting greenback against the pound. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is trading at 100.45, its highest level in almost a month. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading slightly lower at $1.1253 and $1.3234 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Pidilite Inds gains after Q4 PAT rises 40% YoY to Rs 422 cr; declares dividend of Rs 20/sh

Kalyan Jewellers rises as PAT jump 36% YoY to Rs 188 crore in Q4 FY25

Biocon Q4 PAT zooms 154% YoY to Rs 344 crore

Volumes jump at TVS Holdings Ltd counter

Barometers trade with deep cuts; realty shares drop

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

