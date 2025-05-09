Friday, May 09, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Q4 PAT zooms 154% YoY to Rs 344 crore

Biocon Q4 PAT zooms 154% YoY to Rs 344 crore

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Biocon's conosldidated net profit surged 154.24% to Rs 344.50 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 135.50 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 12.76% YoY to Rs 4,417 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 487 crore, up 53% from Rs 319 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA increased by 15% to Rs 1,115 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 964 crore in Q4 FY24.

The companys generics business jumped 45.81% year on year to Rs 718.40 in Q4 FY25, driven largely by the sale of launch quantities of Lenalidomide capsules in the U.S., following a settlement with the innovator company.

 

Also Read

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil

No need for panic buying: Indian Oil assures public of ample fuel stocks

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI postpones remaining CA exams amid Indo-Pak tensions, new dates awaited

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 900 pts, Nifty sinks on India-Pak tensions; banks drag; defence zooms

Pakistan flag

Pakistan stocks snap 4-day losses; KSE100 rallies 3% amid border tensions

apple, apple logo

Apple to expand Vision line with Meta Ray-Ban style smart glasses: Report

A growth was also supplemented by the UK launch of Biocons first GLP-1 product, Liraglutide, under the brand names, Liraglutide Biocon to treat diabetes and Biolide for chronic weight management. A distribution partnership for Liraglutide executed for retail markets in the UK and the Netherlands will enable the Company to expand the products reach in the region.

Biocon Biologics, which houses Biocons biosimilars business, has reported 8% rise up in revenue to Rs 2,463 crore.

Syngene, which is the Research services division of Biocon, has registered 11% increase in revenue to Rs 1,018 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with the same period last year.

The companys Research & Development expenses were at Rs 231 crore in Q4 FY25, down 6% YoY.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group, said, The Biocon Group ended the year with a strong performance across its businesses. The launch of Liraglutide in the UK market heralded our entry into the GLP-1 therapy segment. Our Biosimilars continue to build impressive shares in global markets with four biosimilars recording sales of USD 200 million each in FY25.

We also launched our fifth biosimilar product Yesintek (bUstekinumab) in the U.S. market. This quarter marked the expansion of Syngenes biologics manufacturing footprint through an acquisition of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the U.S. FY25 has been a year of consolidation and transition. We are now on a path of accelerating growth with a commitment to innovation, digital augmentation and operational excellence.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share at the rate of 10% of the face value of the share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Further, Peter Bains has been appointed as a full-time CEO & Managing Director at Syngene International, and has hence stepped down from the role of Group CEO of Biocon w.e.f. 1 April 2025.

Lastly, the company said its board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 4,500 crore, through the issue of securities. Besides, the Board constitutes a committee to evaluate various strategic options for restructuring including the merger of Biocon Biologics and Biocon. Such options shall be evaluated taking into consideration matters relating to legal and tax aspects, and subject to receipt of all approvals, including approval of the Board and the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory/statutory approvals, it added.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small-molecule APIs in India and several key global markets, as well as generic formulations in the US, Europe, & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

Shares of Biocon fell 1.55% to Rs 329.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at TVS Holdings Ltd counter

Volumes jump at TVS Holdings Ltd counter

Barometers trade with deep cuts; realty shares drop

Barometers trade with deep cuts; realty shares drop

Union Bank of India gains as PAT jump 51% YoY to Rs 4,985 crore in Q4 FY25

Union Bank of India gains as PAT jump 51% YoY to Rs 4,985 crore in Q4 FY25

L&T jumps after strong Q4 numbers

L&T jumps after strong Q4 numbers

Wall Street Rallies on UK Trade Deal Hopes, Strong Sector Gains and Global Market Optimism

Wall Street Rallies on UK Trade Deal Hopes, Strong Sector Gains and Global Market Optimism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon