Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at TVS Holdings Ltd counter

Volumes jump at TVS Holdings Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

TVS Holdings Ltd saw volume of 5.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1325.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 420 shares

Mankind Pharma Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, EIH Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 May 2025.

TVS Holdings Ltd saw volume of 5.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1325.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock dropped 1.31% to Rs.8,890.00. Volumes stood at 529 shares in the last session.

Mankind Pharma Ltd registered volume of 56149 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9635 shares. The stock slipped 1.90% to Rs.2,387.90. Volumes stood at 4296 shares in the last session.

 

Titan Company Ltd registered volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23241 shares. The stock rose 3.94% to Rs.3,496.00. Volumes stood at 50159 shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40286 shares. The stock rose 3.66% to Rs.1,154.75. Volumes stood at 48762 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd notched up volume of 47955 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16835 shares. The stock slipped 5.26% to Rs.337.15. Volumes stood at 19989 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

