Dollar index stable as inflation data stays in focus

US dollar index is holding under 99 mark amid stable movement as markets focus on the US-Iran truce deal which is holding in a fragile manner. In a key data yesterday. US inflation, as measured by the Federal Reserves preferred gauge, remained firm in February. Data released by the Commerce Department showed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3% year-on-year in February. The headline PCE inflation also came in at 2.8%, holding steady from the previous month. On a monthly basis, the PCE price index increased 0.4%, up from 0.3% in January. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, also rose 0.4% month-on-month, in line with forecasts. US dollar index is up marginally at 98.62 right now, up from five-week low as markets eye the release of US consumer Price index later on in the session.