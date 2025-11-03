Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 47.16% to Rs 24.62 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 20.82% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.16% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.6216.73 47 OPM %89.4075.79 -PBDT22.7512.92 76 PBT18.9812.85 48 NP15.6112.92 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

