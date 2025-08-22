ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election on September 9

The election has been necessitated following the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar last month on health grounds. This will be the 17th Vice Presidential election since Independence.
The Vice President is elected by an Electoral College comprising members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The ruling NDA has nominated CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate, while the opposition INDIA bloc has fielded former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, setting the stage for a keen contest.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content