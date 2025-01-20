Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Donald Trump to take oath as 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump to take oath as 47th President of the United States

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States today in a ceremony in Washington, DC. The presidential oath will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts at 8:30 PM IST, marking the official transfer of power. Alongside Trump, JD Vance will take the oath as Vice President.

The swearing-in ceremony will be followed by Trumps inaugural address, where the 78-year-old leader is expected to outline his vision for the nation and address pressing issues.

The event is drawing global attention, with an array of world leaders and industry titans set to witness the ceremony. Among the dignitaries are Argentinas President Javier Milei, Italys Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ecuadors President Daniel Noboa, El Salvadors President Nayib Bukele, and former leaders such as Brazils Jair Bolsonaro and Polands Mateusz Morawiecki. Representing India will be External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

 

Adding to the high-profile guest list are tech luminaries including Teslas Elon Musk, Amazons Jeff Bezos, Metas Mark Zuckerberg, Apples Tim Cook, and OpenAIs Sam Altman.

Addressing supporters at a packed arena in Washington DC last night, Trump expressed gratitude for their backing and outlined his immediate priorities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR remained one of least volatile major currencies during Dec-24 says RBI

INR remained one of least volatile major currencies during Dec-24 says RBI

Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends Third Interim dividend

Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends Third Interim dividend

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance join hands to make digital platform

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance join hands to make digital platform

Shiva Texyarn zooms after bagging haversack supply contract from Indian Airforce

Shiva Texyarn zooms after bagging haversack supply contract from Indian Airforce

Avantel Q3 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Avantel Q3 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon