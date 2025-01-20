Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR remained one of least volatile major currencies during Dec-24 says RBI

INR remained one of least volatile major currencies during Dec-24 says RBI

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a latest monthly update that the strengthening US dollar exerted depreciating pressures on EME currencies in December 2024, leading to a depreciation of 0.7 per cent (m-o-m) in the Indian rupee (INR) during December 2024. Nevertheless, the INR remained one of the least volatile major currencies during the month. The INR depreciated by 0.9 per cent (m-o-m) in terms of the 40-currency real effective exchange rate (REER) in December 2024, majorly on account of negative relative price differentials. Indias foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 634.6 billion as on January 3, 2025, providing cover for about 11 months of imports or about 90 per cent of external debt outstanding at end-September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends Third Interim dividend

Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends Third Interim dividend

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance join hands to make digital platform

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance join hands to make digital platform

Shiva Texyarn zooms after bagging haversack supply contract from Indian Airforce

Shiva Texyarn zooms after bagging haversack supply contract from Indian Airforce

Avantel Q3 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Avantel Q3 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Globus Spirits Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Globus Spirits Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon