Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 196.32 croreNet profit of Donear Industries rose 0.34% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 196.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 199.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales196.32199.00 -1 OPM %10.7910.36 -PBDT15.3114.82 3 PBT12.1212.05 1 NP8.818.78 0
