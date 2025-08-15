Konkan Railway Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.66% to Rs 581.26 croreNet loss of Konkan Railway Corporation reported to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.66% to Rs 581.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 963.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales581.26963.35 -40 OPM %6.028.76 -PBDT23.7954.20 -56 PBT-16.7318.13 PL NP-16.7318.13 PL
