Electronica Finance standalone net profit rises 7.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.35% to Rs 161.65 croreNet profit of Electronica Finance rose 7.13% to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.35% to Rs 161.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales161.65128.96 25 OPM %48.1748.77 -PBDT18.4517.38 6 PBT14.7313.97 5 NP10.9710.24 7
