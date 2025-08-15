Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 54.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 21.51 croreNet profit of Star Housing Finance declined 54.30% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.5118.91 14 OPM %69.0864.62 -PBDT1.984.07 -51 PBT1.763.90 -55 NP1.383.02 -54
