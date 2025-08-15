Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt standalone net profit declines 51.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.32% to Rs 17.17 croreNet profit of Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt declined 51.66% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.32% to Rs 17.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.1722.99 -25 OPM %77.3484.65 -PBDT11.7617.64 -33 PBT10.1315.78 -36 NP7.5815.68 -52
