Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 236.92 croreNet profit of Donear Industries rose 17.22% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 236.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 209.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales236.92209.87 13 OPM %12.8210.38 -PBDT23.3715.96 46 PBT19.9312.99 53 NP12.3910.57 17
