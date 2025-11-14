Shri Jagdamba Polymers consolidated net profit declines 9.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.95% to Rs 111.77 croreNet profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers declined 9.86% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 111.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales111.77125.52 -11 OPM %14.7912.81 -PBDT14.8115.36 -4 PBT11.7513.35 -12 NP7.958.82 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content