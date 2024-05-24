Business Standard
DoT directs operators to re-verify over 6 lakh mobile connections in 60 days

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The Department of Telecom has directed telecom operators to verify more than 6 lakh mobile connections suspected to have been obtained using invalid, non-existent, or fake documents, an official statement said on Thursday. The DoT has issued directives to telecom operators to carry out immediate re-verification of the identified mobile numbers within 60 days. "DoT has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected to have been obtained using invalid, non-existent, or fake and forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents," the statement said.
First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

