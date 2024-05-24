Finolex Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd and Timken India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2024.

Finolex Cables Ltd soared 16.47% to Rs 1333.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22141 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd spiked 13.63% to Rs 1598.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83194 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd surged 9.84% to Rs 165.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd gained 9.50% to Rs 1220.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77933 shares in the past one month.

Timken India Ltd exploded 8.53% to Rs 4189.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9625 shares in the past one month.

