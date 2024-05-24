Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic solution

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Caplin Steriles (Caplin), a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 2.5% and 10% (eye drops), a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), from Alcon Research LLC.
Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 2.5% and 10% is indicated to dilate the pupil of the eyes. According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Phenylephrine hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP 2.5% and 10% had US sales of approximately $32 million for the 12-month period ending Mar 2024
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon