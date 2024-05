Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) has received nomination for Steel wheel business from a leading European OEM. Business value is close to Euro 8 million which will be executed over a span of 6 years. Series supplies are expected to commence from Mid year 2025 from SSWL's Chennai plant. SSWL expects more businesses from Global OEMs in coming months which complements its strategy to grow its presence in the EU and US OEM space.