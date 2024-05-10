Dr. Lal PathLabs spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 84 cr

Dr. Lal PathLabs rallied 5.43% to Rs 2,350 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 49.03% to Rs 84.5 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 56.7 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 11.08% to Rs 545.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to Rs 491 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax was at Rs 119.9 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 44.11% on YoY basis.

EBITDA stood at Rs 145 crore in the March quarter, up 25.1% YoY from 116 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin improved to 26.5% in Q4 FY24 as against 23.6% posted in Q4 FY23.

On full year basis, the company's net profit climbed 49.73% to Rs 357.7 crore on 10.4% rise in revenue to Rs 2,226.6 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Dr. Arvind Lal, executive chairman of Dr. Lal Pathlabs said, Our strategic focus areas, including geographical expansion, portfolio diversification and digital transformation, are driving significant progress. By leveraging our unique strengths, such as DLPL and Suburbans distinct USPs, we're prioritizing network synergies as well as employing a phygital mechanism to meet evolving consumer preferences. As we navigate through competitive landscape and pursue growth opportunities, our approach emphasizes on both organic and inorganic opportunities, particularly in the untapped markets.

Shankha Banerjee, chief executive officer-Designate, Dr. Lal Pathlabs said, In FY24, we provided services to 27.6 million patients and tested a total of 78.2 million samples, representing a growth of 8.1% in samples over previous year.

We're expanding our reach in core markets by strengthening our presence in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns. Simultaneously, we're intensifying efforts in key clusters of Western and Southern India. We continue to leverage our digital infrastructure, including advanced AI and data analytics, to enhance patient experience and deliver operational excellence.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the dividend is set on Monday, 10 June 2024.

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. The company offer patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions. As on 31 March 2024 the company has 280 clinical laboratories, 5,762 patient service centers (PSCs) and 11,619 pick-up points (PUPs).

