ITC, HAL, JSW Energy, Lupin to be watched

ITC, International Travel House: ITC has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary, Russell Credit Limited, for acquisition of 36,26,633 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of International Travel House Limited (ITHL), a listed associate company, representing 45.36% of ITHLs share capital, and 90,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 100/- each of Maharaja Heritage Resorts Limited (MHRL), an unlisted joint venture company, representing 25% of MHRLs share capital.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with the company for Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) of 25 Dornier Aircraft along with associated equipment for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs.2,890 crore.

JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received letter of awards (LoA) for an additional 500 megawatt (MW) of wind capacity from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) (Tranche XVI).

Lupin: The drug maker on Friday announced that the US drug regulator has issued Form 483, with one observation after inspecting its Aurangabad manufacturing facility.

SJVN: SJVN Green Energy (SGEL), the renewable arm of SJVN has received letter of intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for 200 meagwatt (MW) solar project in GUVNL Phase-XXIII.

IRCON International: The company received letter of award (LoA) from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) for construction of tunnel in Mizoram for Rs 630.66 crore.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Dr Lal PathLabs said that its board of directors has approved the re-designation of Shankha Banerjee by appointing him as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 21 May 2024.

Amber Enterprises India: Sidwal Refrigeration Industries, a wholly owned material subsidiary (WOS) of Amber Enterprises India has incorporated a WOS named, AT Railway Sub Systems on 15 March 2024. The purpose of this incorporation is to carry on the business of manufacturing railway components and sub systems for the rolling stock industry in India and overseas and also to expand their business into the global markets.

