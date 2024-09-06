Dr Reddy's Labs Andhra Pradesh facility gets EIR from USFDA

The pharma major announced that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection has been classified as voluntary action indicated (VAI) and has been closed accordingly said the firm.

On 7 June 2024, USFDA had issued form 483 with four observations post inspection at its Andhra Pradesh facility. The good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection was conducted from 30 May 2024 to 7 June 2024 at the API manufacturing facility.

Dr Reddy's Labs is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.