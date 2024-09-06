Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Labs Andhra Pradesh facility gets EIR from USFDA

Dr Reddy's Labs Andhra Pradesh facility gets EIR from USFDA

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The pharma major announced that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.
The inspection has been classified as voluntary action indicated (VAI) and has been closed accordingly said the firm.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On 7 June 2024, USFDA had issued form 483 with four observations post inspection at its Andhra Pradesh facility. The good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection was conducted from 30 May 2024 to 7 June 2024 at the API manufacturing facility.
Dr Reddy's Labs is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.
 
The companys consolidated net profit shed marginally to Rs 1,392.40 crore in Q1 FY25 as against 1,405 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However revenue from operations jumped 13.9% YoY to Rs 7,672.70 crore in Q1 FY25.
Shares of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories shed 0.23% to Rs 6,682on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elon musk, musk, Elon

X global affairs head Nick Pickles resigns after a decade long stint

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 700 pts, at 81,500, Nifty tests 25,000; Financials drag

Youtube

Google Photos rolling out limited early access to Ask Photos AI assistant

haryana elections, Rahul Gandhi

Haryana elections: Revolt in BJP; Cong-AAP hold alliance talks. Top updates

swiggy

Swiggy reports Rs 33 crore fraud by ex-employee, files legal complaint

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPOMach Conferences SME IPOOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon