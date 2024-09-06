Business Standard
VST Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Dreamfolks Services Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, NESCO Ltd and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 September 2024.
VST Industries Ltd spiked 18.33% to Rs 479.45 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10739 shares in the past one month.
 
Dreamfolks Services Ltd soared 9.35% to Rs 516. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26906 shares in the past one month.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd surged 7.89% to Rs 1740. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13641 shares in the past one month.
NESCO Ltd rose 5.83% to Rs 1012. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5414 shares in the past one month.
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd exploded 5.78% to Rs 1156.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17008 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

