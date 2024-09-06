Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Surana Solar Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 September 2024.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Surana Solar Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd spiked 17.91% to Rs 16.39 at 06-Sep-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 416.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.76 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd soared 16.45% to Rs 44.81. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5062 shares in the past one month.
Premier Energies Ltd surged 14.27% to Rs 1150.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.94 lakh shares in the past one month.
Vishal Bearings Ltd advanced 11.75% to Rs 134.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26144 shares in the past one month.
Surana Solar Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 43.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92675 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elon musk, musk, Elon

X global affairs head Nick Pickles resigns after a decade long stint

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 700 pts, at 81,500, Nifty tests 25,000; Financials drag

Youtube

Google Photos rolling out limited early access to Ask Photos AI assistant

haryana elections, Rahul Gandhi

Haryana elections: Revolt in BJP; Cong-AAP hold alliance talks. Top updates

swiggy

Swiggy reports Rs 33 crore fraud by ex-employee, files legal complaint

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPOMach Conferences SME IPOOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon