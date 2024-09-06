Rama Steel Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Surana Solar Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 September 2024. NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Surana Solar Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rama Steel Tubes Ltd spiked 17.91% to Rs 16.39 at 06-Sep-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 416.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd soared 16.45% to Rs 44.81. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5062 shares in the past one month.

Premier Energies Ltd surged 14.27% to Rs 1150.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd advanced 11.75% to Rs 134.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26144 shares in the past one month.

Surana Solar Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 43.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92675 shares in the past one month.

