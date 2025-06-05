Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys Lab gains on global biosimilar deal with Alvotech

Dr Reddys Lab gains on global biosimilar deal with Alvotech

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 2.90% to Rs 1,288.40 after the company announced a collaboration with Iceland-based Alvotech to co-develop and commercialize a biosimilar to Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for global markets.

Keytruda, a widely used immunotherapy for various cancer types, recorded global sales of $29.5 billion in 2024. The partnership involves joint development and manufacturing of the biosimilar, with both companies sharing costs and responsibilities. Subject to certain conditions, both parties will also have rights to commercialize the product worldwide.

Alvotech, a biotech company focused on biosimilars, already has two approved biosimilars, adalimumab and ustekinumab, marketed in several countries. It has a strong pipeline of nine additional biosimilars and a global network of commercial partnerships spanning the US, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

 

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 21.64% to Rs 1593.30 crore while net sales rose 20.09% to Rs 8506 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GRSE signs MoI and MoUs with three global companies

GRSE signs MoI and MoUs with three global companies

CESC's arm signs 1 GW wind energy deal with Envision Energy

CESC's arm signs 1 GW wind energy deal with Envision Energy

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

U.S. Stocks Mixed as ADP Jobs Data Misses; Trump Pressures Fed, Bond Yields Slide

U.S. Stocks Mixed as ADP Jobs Data Misses; Trump Pressures Fed, Bond Yields Slide

Force Motors gains after domestic sales climb 24% YoY in May 2025

Force Motors gains after domestic sales climb 24% YoY in May 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon