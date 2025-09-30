Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1233.4, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.62% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 7.83% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1233.4, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24664.4. The Sensex is at 80439.96, up 0.09%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has eased around 3.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21475.3, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.62 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1226.1, down 1.06% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd tumbled 8.62% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 7.83% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 14.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content