Torrent Power Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1223, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 20.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Torrent Power Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1223, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24664.4. The Sensex is at 80439.96, up 0.09%.Torrent Power Ltd has lost around 3.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35069.15, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.59 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1219.2, down 0.56% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd tumbled 34.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 20.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 23.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
