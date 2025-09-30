Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox Ltd down for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1078.5, down 2.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 28.84% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1078.5, down 2.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24664.4. The Sensex is at 80439.96, up 0.09%.PVR Inox Ltd has lost around 3.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1562.1, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Indices trade with small gains; European mrkt opens lower

Indices trade with small gains; European mrkt opens lower

Trualt Bioenergy IPO ends with subscription of 71.92 times

Trualt Bioenergy IPO ends with subscription of 71.92 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO ends with subscription of 65.10 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO ends with subscription of 65.10 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdvance Agrolife IPOJinkushal Industries IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon