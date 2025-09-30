Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 8373, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 20.3% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8373, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24664.4. The Sensex is at 80439.96, up 0.09%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has eased around 1.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33693.05, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38351 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.65 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8370, down 1.15% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd tumbled 26.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 20.3% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 21.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

