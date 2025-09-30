Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 8373, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 20.3% fall in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 21.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
