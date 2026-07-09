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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

JSW Dulux Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2026.

JSW Dulux Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2026.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd tumbled 5.99% to Rs 1267.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87319 shares in the past one month.

 

JSW Dulux Ltd crashed 3.26% to Rs 2945.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1610 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd lost 3.20% to Rs 1232.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd shed 3.10% to Rs 2706.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45235 shares in the past one month.

Solar Industries India Ltd plummeted 3.04% to Rs 17412.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9074 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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