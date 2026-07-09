Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

National Standard (India) Ltd, Intrasoft Technologies Ltd, Revathi Equipment India Ltd and Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2026.

National Standard (India) Ltd, Intrasoft Technologies Ltd, Revathi Equipment India Ltd and Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2026.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd crashed 10.69% to Rs 38.59 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 295 shares in the past one month.

National Standard (India) Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 566.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3940 shares in the past one month.

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd lost 9.46% to Rs 76.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 552 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment India Ltd plummeted 8.61% to Rs 711.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69 shares in the past one month.

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd slipped 7.72% to Rs 12900. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 132 shares in the past one month.

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