DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 53.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.35% to Rs 27.18 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 53.80% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.35% to Rs 27.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27.1816.9527.4129.627.905.256.174.085.463.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News