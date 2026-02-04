Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 23.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 176.64 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India declined 23.22% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 176.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales176.64185.89 -5 OPM %11.0813.20 -PBDT13.5415.71 -14 PBT6.168.07 -24 NP4.636.03 -23

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

