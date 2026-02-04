Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 23.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 176.64 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India declined 23.22% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 176.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.176.64185.8911.0813.2013.5415.716.168.074.636.03

