Silkflex Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 117.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 33.54 crore

Net profit of Silkflex Polymers (India) rose 117.11% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 33.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.5431.8321.209.716.082.545.502.494.061.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News