Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit declines 71.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.97% to Rs 645.40 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes declined 71.41% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 645.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 597.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.645.40597.7410.639.8971.2762.3954.1347.3110.0235.05

