Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 13.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.40% to Rs 1469.41 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 13.74% to Rs 341.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 300.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.40% to Rs 1469.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1331.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1469.411331.0274.4573.34466.74404.44466.74404.44341.50300.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News