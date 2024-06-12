Super Spinning Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MBL Infrastructure Ltd, Kaya Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd and Kriti Industries (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2024.

MBL Infrastructure Ltd, Kaya Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd and Kriti Industries (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2024.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 9.12 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 66169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21309 shares in the past one month.

MBL Infrastructure Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 55.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16030 shares in the past one month.

Kaya Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 325.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3273 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd rose 20.00% to Rs 63.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10929 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd added 19.99% to Rs 163.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22206 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News