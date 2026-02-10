Supreme Power Equipment consolidated net profit rises 6.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 35.83 crore

Net profit of Supreme Power Equipment rose 6.62% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 35.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.8329.1114.1810.485.004.634.814.533.383.17

