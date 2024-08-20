Droneacharya Aerial Innovations rises after signing MoU with SISIR Radar

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations jumped 2.55% to Rs 132.70 after the company signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SISIR Radar to sell SISIR Radar's products. SISIR Radar is at the forefront of deep-tech innovation, pioneering indigenous radar technologies for novel applications in sustainable development, agriculture, mining, and more. As part of the agreement, the company has become the exclusive reseller of SISIR Radar products in the Southeast Asian and African regions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prateek Srivastava, founder and managing director at DroneAcharya, said, The collaboration enables DroneAcharya to integrate SISIRs advanced Spatial Aperture Radar (SAR) technologies and hyperspectral imagery into its portfolio, enhancing its ability to offer highresolution 2D and 3D landscape reconstructions for applications in forestry, water management, and agriculture across India. SISIR Radar is at the forefront of deep-tech innovation, pioneering indigenous radar technologies for novel applications in sustainable development, agriculture, mining, and more.

SAR technology is particularly valuable in these sectors due to its ability to capture high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions or daylight, making it indispensable for continuous monitoring, disaster management, and resource mapping.

Previously, the company announced its foray into SpaceTech through its research and development in CubeSats. This new association with SISIR Radar is crucial as it will enable the integration of SAR sensors into these CubeSat constellations, enhancing their capabilities and applications.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations is engaged in the main operations of the company are imparting the drone operation training, drone supply and maintenance services and management consultancy and training services.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 3.96 crore in H1 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 0.13 crore in H1 FY23. Net sales zoomed to Rs 20.89 crore in H1 FY24 as against Rs 1.90 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

