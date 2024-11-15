DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 2.00 croreNet profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.001.63 23 OPM %8.5023.93 -PBDT0.230.34 -32 PBT0.150.29 -48 NP0.120.22 -45
