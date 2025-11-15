One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 771.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 595.41% to Rs 134.98 croreNet profit of One Global Service Provider rose 771.81% to Rs 19.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 595.41% to Rs 134.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales134.9819.41 595 OPM %19.3415.82 -PBDT26.573.07 765 PBT26.393.03 771 NP19.792.27 772
