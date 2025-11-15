Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit declines 34.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.03% to Rs 18.38 croreNet profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile declined 34.17% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.03% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.3819.77 -7 OPM %10.1711.79 -PBDT1.592.03 -22 PBT1.041.62 -36 NP0.791.20 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content