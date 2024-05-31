Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 1729.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 106.84 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 86.10% to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 418.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 1729.41% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 106.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.106.84103.42418.76395.596.991.965.254.234.750.7412.026.834.430.1510.795.653.110.177.634.10