Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 6.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 113.09 croreNet profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 6.65% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 113.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales113.09110.57 2 OPM %6.857.45 -PBDT5.665.57 2 PBT5.334.97 7 NP3.693.46 7
