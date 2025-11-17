Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 19.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 83.57 croreNet profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 19.55% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 83.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.5782.47 1 OPM %14.0813.82 -PBDT14.2812.07 18 PBT12.6510.87 16 NP10.098.44 20
