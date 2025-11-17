Monday, November 17, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Airtel expands its network to Ladakh's remote villages of Man and Merak

Bharti Airtel expands its network to Ladakh's remote villages of Man and Merak

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Bharti Airtel announced that it has expanded its network footprint to Man and Merak, two of the remotest villages located on the Eastern Border of Ladakh, near the world-famous Pangong Lake. With this milestone deployment, Airtel has become the only service provider to bring reliable mobile connectivity to this strategically significant and difficult-to-reach region.

Located along the stretch between Man and Merak villages on the eastern border of Ladakh, this area has long struggled with zero connectivity and no telecom network availability, leaving a vast corridor of approximately 50 km without coverage. High-speed network rollout in these villages marks a transformative moment, enabling residents, security forces, and tourists to stay connected in one of India's toughest terrains.

 

With this deployment, the entire route between Chushul and Pangong Tso is connected, significantly boosting the tourism potential of this globally renowned destination.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

