GB Global reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.37% to Rs 23.36 croreGB Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.37% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.3635.06 -33 OPM %-23.93-1.63 -PBDT4.328.62 -50 PBT0.553.79 -85 NP02.67 -100
