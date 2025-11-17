Monday, November 17, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GB Global reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

GB Global reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 33.37% to Rs 23.36 crore

GB Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.37% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.3635.06 -33 OPM %-23.93-1.63 -PBDT4.328.62 -50 PBT0.553.79 -85 NP02.67 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 19.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 19.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Ruparel Food Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ruparel Food Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bharti Airtel expands its network to Ladakh's remote villages of Man and Merak

Bharti Airtel expands its network to Ladakh's remote villages of Man and Merak

NBCC climbs after securing Rs 498-cr DVC PMC contract

NBCC climbs after securing Rs 498-cr DVC PMC contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon