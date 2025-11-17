Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 17.55 croreNet profit of Indowind Energy rose 7.48% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.5515.81 11 OPM %58.9256.93 -PBDT8.148.54 -5 PBT4.534.04 12 NP4.744.41 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content