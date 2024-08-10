Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 6.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 33.76 croreNet profit of Dutron Polymers rose 6.38% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 33.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.7636.25 -7 OPM %6.906.23 -PBDT2.282.09 9 PBT2.001.81 10 NP1.501.41 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content