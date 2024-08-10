Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 6.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 33.76 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers rose 6.38% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 33.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.33.7636.256.906.232.282.092.001.811.501.41